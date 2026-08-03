Compared to Estimates, Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) reported $574.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 30%. EPS of $2.74 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was +25.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Revenue by Market- Data Center Computing : $191.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%.

: $191.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%. Net Revenue by Market- Telecom and Networking : $24.3 million compared to the $24.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $24.3 million compared to the $24.59 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Net Revenue by Market- Semiconductor Equipment : $278.3 million compared to the $248.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year.

: $278.3 million compared to the $248.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.8% year over year. Net Revenue by Market- Industrial and Medical: $80 million versus $81.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Energy here>>>

Shares of Advanced Energy have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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