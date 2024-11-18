Compared to Estimates, ADM (ADM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reported revenue of $19.94 billion, down 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was -13.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Processed volumes - Oilseeds : 8,410 Kmt versus 8,885.82 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8,410 Kmt versus 8,885.82 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions : $2.91 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change.

: $2.91 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.5% change. Revenues- Other Business : $109 million compared to the $144.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $144.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year. Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition : $827 million versus $887.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.

: $827 million versus $887.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change. Revenues- Nutrition : $1.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $1.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds : $15.09 billion versus $15.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

: $15.09 billion versus $15.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors : $716 million versus $783.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

: $716 million versus $783.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing : $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

: $2.87 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.4%. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other : $2.57 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.

: $2.57 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change. Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners : $2.19 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.

: $2.19 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year. Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition : $1 billion versus $953.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

: $1 billion versus $953.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services: $9.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

Shares of ADM have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

