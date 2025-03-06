Comparative Study: NVIDIA And Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.90 36.08 22.30 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.74 7.32 10.84 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 148.51 13.31 17.75 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 37.61 10.53 11.49 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 17.10 6.52 4.40 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.67 2.86 6.45 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 164.18 20.49 35.84 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 73.31 3.25 12.25 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 27.03 2.25 3.64 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 104.63 5.32 6.81 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.73 9.32 13.55 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% STMicroelectronics NV 15.41 1.31 1.81 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.36 2.27 1.25 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.81 2.23 2.84 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.86 1.52 2.43 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.89 1.76 3.35 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.74 1.69 2.69 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 142.31 12.14 17 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1557.67 12.64 25.17 4.95% $-0.0 $0.05 87.41% Universal Display Corp 32.87 4.49 11.25 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 254.07 1.97 1.80 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 139.93 6.16 9.63 6.43% $33.9 $29.56 12.95%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 39.9 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 36.08, which is 5.86x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.3, which is 2.32x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42%, which is 23.99% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 12.95%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance in the industry sector.

