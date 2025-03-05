Comparative Study: NVIDIA And Industry Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 39.45 35.68 22.05 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.21 7.17 10.62 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 145.33 13.03 17.37 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 37.47 10.49 11.45 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 16.66 6.36 4.28 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 100.75 2.84 6.40 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 161.17 20.11 35.18 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 72.26 3.20 12.08 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 26.13 2.17 3.52 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 102 5.18 6.63 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.08 8.95 13.02 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.73 2.21 1.21 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% STMicroelectronics NV 14.39 1.23 1.69 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.26 2.13 2.72 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.66 1.49 2.39 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.92 1.76 3.35 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.32 1.66 2.64 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 138.50 11.81 16.55 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 32.03 4.37 10.96 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 247.39 1.91 1.75 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 63.86 5.69 8.62 6.51% $35.69 $31.12 9.03%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 39.45 significantly below the industry average by 0.62x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 35.68 relative to the industry average by 6.27x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 22.05, which is 2.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 23.91% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.72x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.92x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 9.03%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signifies strong top-line expansion compared to industry counterparts.

