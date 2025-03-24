Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.53 9.61 11.17 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 35.73 25.52 7.80 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 121.02 17.79 15.71 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 103.01 18.93 15.08 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.65 50.78 12.79 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.65 7.79 4.37 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 427.79 13.07 14.30 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.92 3.10 5.97 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 42.51 24.69 7.74 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.51 9.78 7.86 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.75 2.25 4.03 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.35 5.38 3.21 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 19.74 16.29 1.29 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 70.72 102.18 2.12 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 77.87 22.89 7.87 7.41% $0.65 $1.36 12.5%

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.53 is lower than the industry average by 0.4x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.61, which is well below the industry average by 0.42x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.17, which is 1.42x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 0.76% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 56.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 12.5%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the market values Microsoft's sales more than its earnings or assets. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line expansion in the future.

