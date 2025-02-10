Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.02 10.06 11.69 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 42.66 35.50 9.03 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 147.41 21.67 19.13 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 50.31 21.53 16.62 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 826.65 33.96 28.18 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 47.64 55.24 13.95 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 27.09 7.92 4.44 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 600.56 13.26 14.64 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 31.06 3.22 6.20 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 46.27 26.87 8.42 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 23.30 1.20 21.23 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 29.15 10.40 8.33 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% SolarWinds Corp 83.23 2.29 4 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Teradata Corp 36.29 23.62 1.70 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 37.14 5.65 3.37 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Average 144.91 18.74 11.37 13.01% $0.59 $1.3 13.58%

By closely examining Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.02 is 0.23x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.06, which is 0.54x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.69, which is 1.03x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 4.84% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 62.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 36.79x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.58%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The low revenue growth suggests a slower expansion rate compared to industry peers.

