Comparative Study: Meta Platforms And Industry Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 24.55 8.13 9.31 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.74 5.95 5.64 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 8.94 0.77 1.55 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 10.54 4.02 5.39 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 32.04 3.29 6.89 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% CarGurus Inc 139.65 5.38 3.32 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 107.12 1.71 2.56 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 19.01 3.12 1.79 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.61 0.54 1.16 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 314.98 1.88 1 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 24.72 0.83 1.11 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.27 0.58 0.71 1.66% $0.56 $1.05 -1.43% Average 62.78 2.55 2.83 7.51% $4.12 $7.05 3.31%

After a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 24.55 significantly below the industry average by 0.39x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 8.13 which exceeds the industry average by 3.19x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.31 , which is 3.29x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% that is 4.49% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 6.86x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.61x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 3.31%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance relative to industry standards. This indicates that while the stock may be expensive based on traditional valuation metrics, the company's operational efficiency and growth potential are favorable.

