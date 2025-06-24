Comparative Study: Meta Platforms And Industry Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.31 9.49 10.68 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.44 5.81 5.63 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.34 0.77 1.57 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 26.88 11.16 16.49 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 12.50 4.91 6.34 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 31 3.56 7.60 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 16.12 5.56 985.25 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 87.92 8 3.79 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 81 1.94 2.83 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Weibo Corp 6.72 0.66 1.41 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.75 3 1.65 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.49 2.40 1.03 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Hello Group Inc 7.92 0.88 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Ziff Davis Inc 18.06 0.73 0.98 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Taboola.com Ltd 90.75 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Vtex 90.28 4.82 5.30 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 36.41 3.69 69.44 2.23% $3.82 $4.95 8.83%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

At 27.31 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.75x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.49 relative to the industry average by 2.57x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.68 , which is 0.15x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 6.82% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion is 5.9x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 7.02x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 8.83%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth prospects relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.