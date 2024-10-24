Comparative Study: Johnson & Johnson And Industry Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) alongside its primary competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 27.41 5.58 4.60 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 111.24 59.97 20.97 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 39.75 31.57 13.85 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 19.70 6.19 4.34 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 37.35 6.04 4.89 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.33 5.53 4.82 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.11 1.69 2.59 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 37.06 17.24 9.73 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 12.96 4.15 1.68 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 44.43 0.85 1.50 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.70 3.71 3.79 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.84 1.82 1.99 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 42.53 8.42 9.35 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Organon & Co 4.44 30.77 0.70 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 17.65 2.13 3.25 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 32.72 12.86 5.96 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Johnson & Johnson, the following trends can be discerned:

At 27.41, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.84x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 5.58, which is 0.43x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 4.6, which is 0.77x the industry average.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62%, which is 15.71% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion, which is 0.23x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.31% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.27%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Johnson & Johnson can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Johnson & Johnson demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may signal a need for further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

