Comparative Study: Johnson & Johnson And Industry Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in comparison to its major competitors within the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 23.98 5.33 4.50 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 114.74 61.86 21.63 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk A/S 45.68 36.30 15.92 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 21.03 6.61 4.63 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 40.66 6.57 5.33 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.22 5.51 4.79 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.14 1.69 2.59 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.30 4.58 1.86 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 35.96 16.73 9.44 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 44.74 0.85 1.51 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.50 3.86 3.95 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.51 1.79 1.96 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.15 35.71 0.81 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 29.90 5.92 6.57 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 16.50 1.99 3.04 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 32.86 13.57 6.0 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a thorough examination of Johnson & Johnson, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 23.98, which is 0.73x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 5.33, which is well below the industry average by 0.39x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 4.5, which is 0.75x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62%, which is 15.71% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion, which is 0.23x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.31% is significantly below the industry average of 13.27%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Johnson & Johnson in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Johnson & Johnson has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may signal a need for further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.