Comparative Study: Johnson & Johnson And Industry Competitors In Pharmaceuticals Industry

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 23.88 5.31 4.48 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 118.45 56.52 20.22 19.02% $3.12 $7.09 25.98% Novo Nordisk A/S 45.95 41.19 16.80 24.73% $36.91 $55.43 22.45% AstraZeneca PLC 38.44 6.21 5.03 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 22.80 5.41 4.71 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 28.51 1.65 2.54 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 34.69 16.24 9.50 11.91% $0.93 $1.55 9.5% GSK PLC 13.38 4.29 1.74 7.69% $2.07 $5.39 5.93% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 45.45 0.87 1.54 -0.04% $86.09 $668.37 9.91% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.43 3.85 3.93 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.69 1.85 1.98 -0.39% $0.23 $0.81 1.03% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 34.23 6.78 7.52 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 16.98 2.13 3.16 3.04% $0.09 $0.15 -3.11% Average 36.5 12.25 6.56 7.62% $13.55 $67.81 12.85%

Upon analyzing Johnson & Johnson, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 23.88 is lower than the industry average by 0.65x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.31, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.43x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 4.48, which is 0.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62% that is 1.0% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion, which is 0.58x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.23x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 4.31% compared to the industry average of 12.85%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Johnson & Johnson and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Johnson & Johnson is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may signal a need for further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

