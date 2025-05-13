Comparative Study: Apple And Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 32.83 47.13 8 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.53 0.92 0.77 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.23 20.42 3.19 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Super Micro Computer Inc 18.25 3.14 0.98 1.72% $0.4 $0.67 -18.99% Pure Storage Inc 172.06 13.36 5.77 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 15.95 3.14 1.05 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 12.69 0.87 0.52 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 14.63 1.90 0.64 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 37.19 6.25 1.85 8.75% $0.34 $0.82 12.54%

By thoroughly analyzing Apple, we can discern the following trends:

At 32.83 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.88x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 47.13 which exceeds the industry average by 7.54x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.0 , which is 4.32x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 28.36% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 94.85x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 54.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.54%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Rosenblatt Downgrades Buy Neutral May 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Hold Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.