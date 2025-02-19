Comparative Study: Apple And Industry Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.80 55.01 9.45 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.78 5.97 2.25 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 11.28 1.15 0.97 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% Western Digital Corp 20.82 2.07 1.58 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% NetApp Inc 22.20 27.47 3.94 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 176.69 15.94 7.98 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Eastman Kodak Co 10.76 0.62 0.66 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 61.39 3.75 1.13 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 23.43 0.98 0.59 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 44.29 7.24 2.39 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

At 38.8, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.88x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 55.01 relative to the industry average by 7.6x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.45, which is 3.95x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 51.31% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 71.06x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly below the industry average of 21.69%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

