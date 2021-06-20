Company Of The Day: Verizon

What?

The U.S. Department of Defence has selected Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to manage a wide area network connecting its crucial R&D labs and High-Performance Computing (HPC) locations.

So What?

Although the deal is valued at just about $495 million, or less than 0.5% of Verizon’s annual revenues, it is nevertheless positive for Verizon’s enterprise business, given the sensitive and mission-critical nature of the project.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.