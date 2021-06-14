Company Of The Day: United Airline Holdings

What?

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) is in talks to buy around 200 single-aisle jets from Boeing and Airbus, per a report from Reuters.

Why?

United is looking to upgrade its fleet with more fuel-efficient planes, with demand for air travel recovering following Covid-19.

So What?

Airline bookings have rebounded driven by the availability of Covid-19 vaccines and the easing of travel restrictions. United stock has also outperformed, rising by 35% year to date, and the fleet upgrade plan should give investors more confidence about the longer-term outlook for the industry.

