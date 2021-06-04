Stocks
Company Of The Day: Schlumberger

What?

Oilfield services major Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) projects that its 2021 sales will top $22.5 billion. Although this marks a slight decline from the $23.6 billion posted in 2020, it is ahead of consensus estimates. Adjusted EBITDA margins are projected at between 20.8% and 21.3%, up from about 18% last year.

Why?

Oil and gas prices have recovered from their 2020 lows and Schlumberger is also tapping into an expanding market for low-carbon technology.

So What?

Schlumberger stock reacted very positively to the news, rising by almost 8% in Wednesday’s trading. The stock is up by over 60% this year, although it still remains below its 2019 highs.

While we think Schlumberger stock looks slightly overvalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Schlumberger  Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how SLB compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

