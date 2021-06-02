Company Of The Day: Salesforce.com

What?

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) posted a strong set of results for Q1 FY’22, with revenue rising 23% year-over-year to $5.96 billion. The company also raised revenue guidance for FY’22 to between $25.9 billion and $26 billion, marking a growth of almost 23% versus last year.

Why?

The company is seeing robust demand, with its subscription and support revenue rising 21% year-over-year to $5.54 billion and its professional services and other revenues rising 47% year-over-year.

So What?

Salesforce stock jumped by over 5% following its earnings release and we think that the stock has more room to run, as sales growth holds up as businesses work to accelerate their digital transformations following Covid-19.

While we think Salesforce.com stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Salesforce.com Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how CRM compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

