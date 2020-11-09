Stocks
Company of the Day: Qualcomm

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported upbeat fiscal Q4 results along with an upside forecast for the current quarter. CEO Steve Mollenkopf said that the strong results demonstrate that the company’s investments in 5G are coming to fruition and showing benefits in the licensing and product business.

