Company Of The Day: Nike

Nike (NYSE:NKE) posted a strong set of Q4 FY’21 results, with revenue growing by over 96% year-over-year to $12.3 billion, well ahead of street estimates. EPS stood at $0.93, compared to a loss last year.

The results were driven by strong consumer demand for athletic apparel and footwear as the economy continues to open following Covid-19.

Nike stock jumped by over 15% in Friday’s trading, following the earnings report. Nike’s robust earnings indicate that the broader sporting goods and apparel sector could also see a quicker than expected rebound post-Covid.

