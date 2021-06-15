Company Of The Day: Intel

What?

Bloomberg reports that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has made a $2 billion offer to acquire SiFive. SiFive designs processors using the open-source RISC-V standard and sells the designs to its customers, similar to rival ARM.

There could be a couple of factors driving Intel’s interest. Firstly, with Nvidia’s planned deal for British chip design major ARM, customers of ARMs services could be looking to hedge their bets with designs from another company, such as SiFive. Secondly, Intel is also looking to double down on the foundry space and it could potentially sell CPU designs from SiFive as well as fabrication services to customers.

