Company Of The Day: IHS Markit

What?

S&P Global expects its planned $44 billion merger with IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The company had previously forecast a deal to close sometime in the second half of the year.

So What?

The merger is expected to give the combined entity significant scale and a broader array of products, particularly in the financial services space, enabling it to take on the likes of Bloomberg LP.

See Our Complete Analysis For IHS Markit

Looking for a balanced portfolio to invest in? Here’s a high-quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 150% return since 2016, versus 85% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.