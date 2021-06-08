Company Of The Day: General Motors

What?

General Motors(NYSE:GM) expects its first-half financial results to be significantly better than initially guided. Although the company didn’t give updated numbers, it previously forecasted an adjusted operating income of about $5.5 billion for H1.

GM company is shifting its relatively scarce stock of semiconductors to scale up production of its higher-margin trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sold in the North American market.

GM stock gained almost 6% over trading on Thursday and Friday and remains up by over 50% year-to-date. We believe that the stock has room for further gains as the semiconductor shortage eases.

While automakers and consumer electronics players have been impacted by the semiconductor supply crunch, there are several companies that are benefiting from the situation. Our theme on Stocks That Benefit From The Semiconductor Shortage has more details.

