Company Of The Day: Ford

What?

On Wednesday, Ford (NYSE:F) unveiled its much-awaited electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. The truck is priced starting at under $40,000 and goes on sale in Spring 2022.

Why?

The EV market is expected to grow quickly, driven by declining costs and attractive government incentives, and it’s important for Ford to transition the F-Series – its largest selling and most lucrative vehicle line – into the EV era.

So What?

While Ford stock was largely flat in after-hours trading on Wednesday, investors typically assign a premium to companies that execute well on EV strategy. Ford could see its valuation multiples expand if it successfully transitions high-profile models to electric drivetrains.

See Our Complete Analysis For Ford

While Ford stock looks fairly valued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Ford Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how Ford compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.