Company Of The Day: Apple

What?

During its WWDC 2021 Keynote, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said that it would be opening up its Siri voice assistant for use by third-party smart home devices that use its HomeKit standard.

So What?

The smart home is seen as the next big market for tech companies. Now Apple doesn’t have too many dedicated smart home products, unlike rivals Amazon and Google who offer hardware ranging from routers, smart thermostats, and security cameras. However, Apple should be able to gain ground by expanding its software platform into third-party smart home products.

See Our Complete Analysis For Apple

While we think Apple stock looks slightly undervalued, it is helpful to know how its peers stack up. Apple Stock Comparison With Peers summarizes how AAPL compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.