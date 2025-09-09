Company News for Sep 9, 2025

AppLovin Corporation’s APP shares soared 11.6% on optimism around the company being on the threshold of joining the S&P 500 on Sept. 22.

Shares of EchoStar Corporation SATS jumped 19.9% after the company struck a deal to sell wireless spectrum licenses to SpaceX for its Starlink satellite network in a transaction valued at roughly $17 billion.

Planet Labs PBC’s PL shares skyrocketed 47.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $73.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $65.9 million.

Shares of PG&E Corporation PCG slid 3.5% on utilities being one of the worst-hit sectors in the session.

