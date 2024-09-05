Company News for Sep 5, 2024

Dollar Tree, Inc. ( DLTR ) shares plunged 21.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.67 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share.



Shares of Core & Main, Inc. ( CNM ) tumbled 15.8% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.61 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.



GitLab Inc. ( GTLB ) shares jumped 21.6% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.15 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( ASTS ) shares surged 12.5% after announcing plans to launch five BlueBird satellites in low Earth orbit, aiming to provide global cellular broadband service.



Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.