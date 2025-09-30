Company News for Sep 30, 2025

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC jumped 17.2% on cannabis stocks having a mega rally following President Trump’s endorsement.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM fell 2.6% on energy stocks losing out in the session.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s EA shares gained 4.5% after the company announced it would be taken private in a $55 billion leveraged buyout, with shareholders to receive $210 per share in cash.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA rose 2.1% on tech emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors in the session.

