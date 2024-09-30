Company News for Sep 30, 2024

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) shares rose 1.6% after the FDA approved its new drug for schizophrenia.



Shares of Cassava Sciences ( SAVA ) plunged 10.6% after the company reached a $40 million settlement with U.S. securities regulators over charges of making misleading claims about an Alzheimer’s clinical trial.



EchoStar Corporation ( SATS ) jumped 8.9% on reports of advanced merger talks between its Dish unit and DirecTV, including Dish’s Sling TV.



Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $79.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.07%.



