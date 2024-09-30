News & Insights

Stocks

Company News for Sep 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares rose 1.6% after the FDA approved its new drug for schizophrenia. 
     
  • Shares of Cassava Sciences (SAVA) plunged 10.6% after the company reached a $40 million settlement with U.S. securities regulators over charges of making misleading claims about an Alzheimer’s clinical trial. 
     
  • EchoStar Corporation (SATS) jumped 8.9% on reports of advanced merger talks between its Dish unit and DirecTV, including Dish’s Sling TV.
     
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $79.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.07%.
     

