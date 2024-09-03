Company News for Sep 3, 2024

Novavax, Inc. ( NVAX ) shares rose 8.6%, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's granted emergency use authorization for its updated COVID-19 vaccine for patients 12 years and older.

Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ) shares fell 2.5% after delaying its SEC filing following concerns raised by Hindenburg Research about potential accounting issues.

Marvell Technology, Inc. ( MRVL ) shares surged 9.2% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.30 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. ( MDB ) jumped 18.3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.