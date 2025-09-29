Company News for Sep 29, 2025

- Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. EA jumped 14.9% on reports that the company was going private.
- Shares of Concentrix Corporation CNXC plunged 13.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $2.88.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST shares slid 2.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $86.15 million, missing the Zacks Consensus estimate of $86.17 million.
- Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. NRG rose 3.4% on utilities emerging as one of the biggest winning sectors in the session.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
