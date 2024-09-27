Company News for Sep 27, 2024

Shares of Jabil Inc. JBL soared 11.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23.

Shares of Accenture plc ACN jumped 5.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $16.4 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.3 billion.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC gained 5.2% after it was reported that the bank had asked for a review for lifting asset cap restrictions from the Fed.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM fell 1.7%, sliding for the third session in a row on the recent energy slump.

