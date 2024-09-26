Company News for Sep 26, 2024

Shares of Cintas Corporation CTAS rose 1.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited SLB fell 2.7% on energy emerging as the biggest losing sector of the day.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation PRGS jumped 11.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.

Shares of Vistra Corp. VST gained 5.9% on utilities making gains in the session.

