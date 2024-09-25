Company News for Sep 25, 2024

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. THO jumped 6.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shot up 4% on reports that its CEO, Jensen Huang, was done selling its stock for the time being.

Shares of Visa Inc. V slid 5.5% on the Department of Justice suing the company for antitrust violations.

Shares of Southern Copper Corporation SCCO gained 7.2% on mining stocks having a great session.

