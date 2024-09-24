Company News for Sep 24, 2024

Shares of the rate-sensitive Tesla, Inc. TSLA jumped 4.9% on positive expectations from the Fed November meet.

Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ gained 1.5% on discretionaries becoming one of the biggest winning sectors of the day.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose 3.3% on reports of a $5 billion investment into the company by financial services giant Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. MRK fell 1.3% as the health sector lagged.

