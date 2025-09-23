Company News for Sep 23, 2025

Oracle Corp.’s ( ORCL ) shares climbed 6.3% after the company promoted Clay Magouyrk and Mike Sicilia as its co-CEO.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co. ( TAP ) tumbled 3.2% after the company announced Rahul Goyal as its new CEO replacing Gavin Hattersley, who is retiring this year.

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) shares surged 4.3% following the news of strong demand for its iconic iPhone 17 in the first week of its launch.

Shares of Metsera Inc. ( MTSR ) soared 60.8% following news that pharma giant Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) will acquire the weight-loss drugmaker for a consideration of $4.9 billion in cash.





