Company News for Sep 23, 2024

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX plummeted 15.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82.

Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE rose 6.8% after announcing former senior executive Elliott Hill will be its new CEO.

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN plunged 14.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $861.5 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $892 million.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 1.6% as the broader tech sector lagged.

