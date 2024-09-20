Company News for Sep 20, 2024

Progyny Inc.’s ( PGNY ) shares plunged 32.7% after the company lost one of its significant clients, which accounted 12-13% Progyny’s revenues in the past 12 months.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. ( EWTX ) soared 54.7% the company announced positive top-line trial data for a heart disease treatment.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) surged 5.1% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $3.74, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.60.

Steelcase Inc.’s ( SCS ) shares tumbled 5.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.

Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research