Company News for Sep 17, 2024

Intel Corp.’s ( INTC ) shares jumped 6.4% following report that the company qualified for $3.5 billion in federal grants to make semiconductors for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Shares of The Boeing Co. ( BA ) fell 0.8% after the company announced plans freezing hiring and weighing temporary furloughs in the coming weeks.

Shares of Nuvalent Inc.’s ( NUVL ) soared 28.3% after the company released positive data on two experimental cancer treatments over the weekend.

Alcoa Corporation ( AA ) shares climbed 6.1% after the company agreed to sell its full 25.1% ownership in the Ma’aden joint venture for about $1.1 billion.

