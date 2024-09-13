Company News for Sep 13, 2024

Shares of The Kroger Co. ( KR ) jumped 7.2% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share.

Signet Jewelers Limited’s ( SIG ) shares rallied 11.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.25 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 per share.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) rose 1.2% after the company raised its outlook for the third quarter on solid demand during the summer.

Moderna, Inc.’s ( MRNA ) shares plummeted 12.4% after the company said that it plans to cut down expenses by $1.1 billion by 2027.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.