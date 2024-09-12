Company News for Sep 12, 2024

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. ( PLAY ) gained 4.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share.

GameStop Corp.’s ( GME ) shares plummeted after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $798.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $900 million.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) rose 1.2% on the broader tech rally.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ( META ) shares gained 1.4% on the broader tech rally.

