Company News for Sep 11, 2024

Shares of Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) surged 11.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 per share.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s ( BOOT ) jumped 9.9% after the company said that its preliminary consolidated same-store sales increased 4% in its fiscal second quarter.

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) declined 0.4% after the European Union’s top court ordered the iPhone maker to pay $13 billion in back taxes.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s ( HPE ) shares tumbled 8.5% after the company said it plans to sell $1.35 billion worth of Series C mandatory convertible preferred stock.

