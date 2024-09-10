Company News for Sep 10, 2024

Shares of The Boeing Company ( BA ) jumped 3.4% after the company reached a deal with a union representing its workers avoiding a major strike.

Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s ( SMMT ) shares soared 56% after the company announced its phase three trial results for a lung cancer drug.

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. ( CRM ) gained 0.7% on the broader tech rally.

Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ( META ) shares rose 0.9%5 on the broader tech rally.

