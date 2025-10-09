Company News for Oct 9, 2025

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( ASTS ) jumped 8.6% after the company announced that it has entered into a partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) to give space-based service to its customers starting in 2026.

Rocket Lab Corporation’s ( RKLB ) shares gained 6.2% after the company announced that it secured a deal to launch three more rockets.

Shares of Figma, Inc. ( FIG ) surged 16.8% after OpenAI revealed plans to incorporate the company’s technology into ChatGPT.

Apple Inc.’s ( AAPL ) shares gained 0.6% on the broader tech rally.

