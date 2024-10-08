Company News for Oct 8, 2024

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) rose 2.2% on reports that activist investor Starboard Value acquired around $1 billion stake in the company in a bid to stage a turnaround for the ailing company.

Wynn Resorts, Limited’s ( WYNN ) shares gained 0.9% after the company declared on Friday that it received its first gaming operator license in the United Arab Emirates.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) declined 2.2% after a U.S. judge ordered the company to overhaul its mobile app business to allow Android phone users more options.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s ( APD ) shares jumped 9.5% on a report that activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge had acquired a stake in the company.

