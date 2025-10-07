Company News for Oct 7, 2025

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN ) gained 1.6% after Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $125,245.57.

The Boeing Company’s ( BA ) shares rose 1.6% following a report that the company is planning to boost its jets’ production in the 737 Max line.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) jumped 5.5% after the company posted a teaser poster on the social media platform X that sparked speculation that it could announce a new vehicle launch.

Alphabet Inc.’s ( GOOGL ) shares increased 2.1% on the broader tech rally.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.