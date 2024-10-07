Company News for Oct 7, 2024

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG ) soared 22.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share.

Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s ( RIVN ) shares fell 3.2% after the company slashed its full-year production forecast to between 47,000 and 49,000 vehicles, against its earlier guidance of 57,000 vehicles.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. ( SAVE ) plummeted 24.6% on reports that the discount airline was considering filing for bankruptcy.

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s ( SILV ) shares jumped 9% after the company announced that Coeur Mining, Inc. ( CDE ) will be acquiring it at an implied stock value of around $1.7 billion.

