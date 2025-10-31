Stocks

Company News for Oct 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) gained 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share.
  • Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 per share.
  • Shares of International Paper Company (IP) plummeted 11.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $0.43 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.53 per share.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (CAH) shares surged 15.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $2.55 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share. 

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
WDC
CAH
IP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.