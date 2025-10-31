Company News for Oct 31, 2025

Shares of Western Digital Corporation ( WDC ) gained 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company’s ( LLY ) shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.02 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 per share.

Shares of International Paper Company ( IP ) plummeted 11.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $0.43 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.53 per share.