Company News for Oct 31, 2024

October 31, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) shares plunged 32.7% after Ernst & Young resigned as auditor. 
     
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) fell 6.3% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.18 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share.
     
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) shares rose 3.2% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share.
     
  • Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) shares tumbled 10.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share.
     

