Company News for Oct 31, 2024

Super Micro Computer, Inc. ( SMCI ) shares plunged 32.7% after Ernst & Young resigned as auditor.



Shares of Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) fell 6.3% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.18 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share.



Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ) shares rose 3.2% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 per share.



Clean Harbors, Inc. ( CLH ) shares tumbled 10.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.12 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 per share.



