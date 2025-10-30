Company News for Oct 30, 2025

Shares of The Boeing Company ( BA ) declined 4.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $7.47 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.85.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) rose 2.3% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) surged 11.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $4.95 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 per share.

Centene Corporation’s ( CNC ) shares soared 12.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.5 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share.

