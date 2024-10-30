Company News for Oct 30, 2024

Corning Incorporated ( GLW ) shares rose 4.7% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share.

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. ( CVLT ) surged 24% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

Xerox Holdings Corporation ( XRX ) shares plunged 17.4% after reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) shares fell 7.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.92 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share.

